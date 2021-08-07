Groups clash in downtown Portland, brief skirmishes reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skirmishes broke out briefly in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon between Proud Boys and an opposing group of people.

Proud Boys with weapons arrived in downtown Portland’s Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon, Zane Sparling of the Portland Tribune tweeted. A clash ensued during which pepper spray and paintball guns were used.

After that clash, a group “loaded up into a truck” and left the scene.

Proud Boys with weapons in downtown Portland’s waterfront park today pic.twitter.com/WMHajS110m — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2021

Portland police said the fight broke out immediately once the groups converged but was “over prior to any police response,” PPB’s Derek Carmon told KOIN 6 News.

“As the groups left, there was a report of another small fight that was over prior to police response. No arrests were made and no one came forward to report any crimes that we are aware of. Police had no interaction with either group today,” he said in an email.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.