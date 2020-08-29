Gunfire reported near Portland protest at police union HQ

Media reports indicate at least one shot was fired into the air from a passing car after police dispersed protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland Police declared a riot and made multiple arrests during the 93rd day of protests, this one held at the police officer union building in North Portland on Friday evening, Aug. 28.

Journalists on the scene also reported shots fired into the air around 2 a.m. Saturday, after much of the crowd already had been dispersed or arrested.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos wrote on social media: “There were gunshots. No one is hurt. The event is over” and posted a subsequent update saying, “Police have arrived, a witness says a car drove by and fired shots into the air.”

Olmos also posted video of officers creating a perimeter around a shell casing found near the Lombard Street headquarters of the Portland Police Association building.

Authorities say a crowd gathered at Peninsula Park around 11:45 p.m. before marching to the PPA building, where a riot was declared just after midnight after protesters propped a mattress against the door of the barricaded building and set it and an awning alight using accelerants.

Police then declared a riot, and alleged that rocks and other projectiles were thrown at them as they used crowd control munitions, but not tear gas, while making arrests.

“The flames appeared to engulf the front door area of the building and nearly reach the roofline,” according to a news release. “It is located in a residential neighborhood and there is concern that any building fire could spread to occupied homes, especially during the current stretch of dry weather.”

The police bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the reports of gunfire.

Earlier in the night and about a mile away, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, some 40 shots were fired at Farragut Park. One person later walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Aug. 19, police arrested a man who fired two shots while leaving a parking garage during a conservative counterprotest. Several improvised explosives also have been tossed at recent Portland protests, but no arrests have been made in those cases.