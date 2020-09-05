Hardesty on 100 days: ‘Social movements complex, messy’

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty speaks to protestors during a candlelight vigil to support Portlanders’ rights to free speech and assembly at the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Zane Sparling/Portland Tribune)

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Noting that it’s “been an exhausting 100 days for our city,” Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said “social movements are complex and messy” in a 19-tweet thread marking the milestone day in the ongoing protests.

Hardesty, who has been unavailable for nearly 2 weeks, used her Twitter feed to lay out her thoughts about the protests that have garnered national attention, brought armed partisans into the fray and at times overwhelmed the Black Lives Matter movement and agenda.

“Let me remind folks that the civil rights movement lasted a lot longer than 100 days and make no mistake – today’s struggle against police violence and creeping fascism is the new civil rights movement,” she wrote.

“Portland has joined a national reckoning that forces us to confront an institution with origins as slave catchers and ask – who do they protect and who do they serve?”

Hardesty, who earlier this summer claimed the Portland Police Bureau are “lying about the damage—or starting the fires themselves—so that they have justification for attacking community members,” said Saturday PPB “has made a mockery of the word ‘riot’ — falsely using the term almost every night and hurting the reputation of our city while encouraging right wing violence with their demonization of protestors. This prevents justice.”

And she said PPB looks the other way “when white supremacist & other right wing extremists come to Portland to sow fear & attack our community.”

She voiced support for new “reform minded” Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt who, she said, “is being undermined and targeted by law enforcement throughout the state as he fights for criminal justice reform.”

Protest events began at noon in Portland at Lents Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary. A PDX Car Caravan began at PCC at 2 p.m.

At 6 p.m. Portland United for Justice and Equality is sponsoring a nonviolent protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

A 7 p.m. rally and direct action march is scheduled for Ventura Park and being put on by a “coalition of BIPOC activists,” according to the event flyer.

At Tom McCall Waterfront Park from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. is an event called Say Their Names: Vigil to Honor the Last 100 Black Lives Taken by Police.