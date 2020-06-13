‘Hear us’: Lents BLM protest features youth speakers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland’s Lents neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Speakers were invited to share their stories before the march started.

The demonstration was organized as a safe space to amplify the voices of younger Black, Indigenous, and people of color, as well as Black and brown LGBTQ voices. Students said that those in the Black and brown community have been speaking out about this for so long that this is nothing new. They said that people are only starting to pay attention to it now because protests are underway, and they plan to keep speaking out as they have in the past.

“The government we need to get the message to, those upper-class people who are really making the calls in this country, they need to really hear us, so however long that takes for them to get the message, then we have to keep doing it,” said Quincy Boyd who spoke at the protest.

Protesters at the Lents rally said that hopefully, they won’t have to keep doing this for years into the future.

Left: Quincy Boyd. Middle: Paris Prevost. Right: Deleah Boelter. Three young speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland’s Lents neighborhood. June 13, 2020 (KOIN)

“Did you guys listen? Did you guys use your ears? Because we have been talking and using our voice and speaking out about this. And you are just realizing now because everyone is protesting?” said Paris Prevost, another student speaker.

Students said that they shouldn’t have to keep doing these protests, that the disparity and inequality should stop already, but they think that the public will likely need to keep pushing the message.

“I would definitely like to have more teachers because our African drum teacher is the only Black teacher at that school and the Black kids, we really need him because we are at an all-white school with an all-white program and it needs to happen—diversity needs to happen,” said Daleah Boelter, who also spoke at the protest.

Hours later, another protest will start in Southeast Portland outside Revolution Hall, as it has for roughly two weeks straight. Rose City Justice organizers refresh the nightly march by picking new locations around the city to march to and make their voices heard.