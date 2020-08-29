Hundreds meet for Trump 2020 Cruise Rally in Clackamas

Tensions were high between the group and counterprotesters even before the rally officially began

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counterprotesters Saturday afternoon ahead of a planned “cruise rally” in the Portland area.

Hundreds of people had already gathered at the Clackamas Town Center parking lot by 4 p.m., flags waving from the back of their pickup trucks. Counterprotesters faced off with Trump supporters, and someone used pepper spray at one point, according to New York Times reporter Mike Baker.

The event hasn't officially begun, but it's already tense. A Trump supporter just pulled off his coat, ready to fight. pic.twitter.com/iECkockFIM — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that people should expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.

Shortly after 5 p.m., that crowd had grown to the high hundreds if not low thousands. Shortly after that, members of the group started the cruise portion of the evening, making their way toward Portland. The route was not announced ahead of time, but the Portland Tribune obtained a copy of a route map showing the caravan making a circle through the Lloyd District and downtown Portland.

This is the route for the Trump car parade in Portland today. Shared by a source



Organizers say semis will lead. Many cars stuck in the mall parking lot at this point.



Organizer also stated that police will protect caravan pic.twitter.com/s7QYyUPep0 — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 30, 2020

Organizer Alex Kyzik posted a video on Facebook ahead of the rally asking people to not open carry at the event, citing “security reasons.”

“This event is concealed carry only,” he said in the video.

Many demonstrators said they were fired up after the Republican National Convention and wanted to come out and provide a counterpoint to the other protests that have been happening in Portland for the past three months.

“I’ve been fortunate to live through and vote in several elections,” Mark Claiborne said. “I can’t remember a time where the difference between the two ideologies and platforms were so diametrically opposed.”

