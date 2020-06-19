I-5 takeover expected as protesters plan Juneteenth march

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is expected to be a Black Lives Matter rally and march to takeover Interstate 5 for Juneteenth on Friday afternoon.

Based on information from various social media posts along with intel authorities have gathered, one group is expected to start from Esther Short Park in Vancouver and move onto I-5 South, while a different group will start from Jantzen Beach in Portland to takeover I-5 North. Vancouver police say local authorities are coordinating their efforts and staffing is planned to ensure everyone’s safety is a priority.

If you plan on driving on I-5 on Friday afternoon, get ready for possible traffic.

“Prepare to find an alternate route if you can,” Public Information Coordinator for Vancouver Police Kim Kapp said. “We don’t know how many people are going to be participating and if that traffic impact is going to be significant, or if it’s going to happen at all.”

The march will start around 4 p.m. on Friday and will likely last for a few hours. Depending on the number of people, the I-5 bridge may be shut down.

Thursday marked the 21st day of protests in Portland sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Two groups — Rose City Justice and Lavender Caucus — hosted a sit-in rally at Jefferson High School in the evening where community members shared their experiences with racism to a crowd of a few hundred. The group did not hold a march.

A separate group of about 20 people met at NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 57th Avenue around 10 p.m. at the site of a large bronze statue of George Washington. Some wrapped the statue’s head in an American flag and lit the flag on fire. Their numbers grew over the next hour until there were enough people to pull the statue to the ground. They quickly scattered. A KOIN 6 News crew found the statue face down and covered in graffiti. Portland police arrived a short time later.