Protests in Portland expected to begin early

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At a press conference in Portland Tuesday, law enforcement agencies said there is ““no known active threat of violence” in the region for Inauguration Day.

But Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said they are aware about possible direct action events,” he said, noting “planners discouraged live streaming to allow for criminal acts. We’re monitoring several events, including one at 2 p.m. at Revolution Hall.”

Also at 2 p.m. is an “Inaugurate Justice Car Caravan” planned to begin at PCC Cascade, followed at 4 p.m. with a “Rally to Inaugurate Justice” at Irving Park. Both events are sponsored by Defend Democracy Coalition.

There are also 2 known protests about ICE detainees, one at 11am that’s described as a vigil, and another at 8 p.m. at Elizabeth Carruthers Park, near the ICE facility in Southwest Portland.

A coordinated response between the FBI, OSP, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, PPB, local Federal Protective Services and the Multnomah County DA is largely focused on the State Capitol in Salem and in Portland, the scene of so many protests during the Trump Administration.

KOIN 6 News has crews at the scenes of these events and will update this story as developments occur.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said Tuesday their first priority is “to protect critical infrastructure throughout Multnomah County — the Justice Center, courthouses, county buildings.”

Reese said that, if they’re asked, they’re prepared to send resources down to Salem.

Then the prosecutors spoke — Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt and Billy Williams, the US Attorney for Oregon.

Schmidt said the Multnomah County public safety system is ready to prosecute anyone who commits property damage.

“I watched in disgust and anger as insurrectionists stormed our Capitol,” Williams said. “Those acts cannot represent who we are as Americans. Similar copycat acts of violence in Oregon will be prosecuted similarly.”

Williams had a message for anyone who may want to be violent or cause damage.

“You are forewarned: Criminal acts will come with a price.”