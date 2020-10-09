Slain Portland teen to be remembered at Peninsula Park

Left: Jaelin James Scott, 16, was shot and killed on Aug. 27, 2020. Right: Portland police at the scene of the fatal shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood. (Credit: Portland Police Bureau/KOIN)

Jailen Scott was 16 when he was shot to death August 27

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People are expected to gather Friday afternoon for a “Stop the Gun Violence” rally in memory of a 16-year-old who was gunned down in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

The 3-hour event to remember Jaelin Scott is slated to begin at 2 p.m. at Peninsula Park. On the PDX Black Lives Matter website, organizers said, “A common misconception is that the Black Lives Matter movement is only about fighting and abolishing the police. In reality, there are many factors that play a part in this movement. Gun violence happens to be one of those things.”

The teenager was shot August 27 at Gateway Discovery Park on NE Halsey Street. A stranger was with him as he took his last breaths.

Jaelin’s father, Cash Carter, told KOIN 6 News he believes the ongoing protests and riots have prevented the PPB from focusing on other crimes throughout the community — something he believes contributed to his son’s death. Carter said he planned to meet with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell to talk about it.

The PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a cash reward of up to $2500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously or by calling 503.823.4357.

