Jefferson statue toppled in North Portland after protest

A Thomas Jefferson statue lies on its side after it was toppled from its platform at Jefferson High School in North Portland on June 14, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a night of protests, the Jefferson statue that stood outside of a North Portland high school has been toppled.

Earlier Sunday evening, the steps of Jefferson High School was the sight of a Black Lives Matter rally led by Rose City Justice. Organizers spoke in front of a Jefferson statue—its base spray-painted with the phrase “Slave Owner.”

“Slave Owner” spray painted on one side of the base of a Thomas Jefferson statue at Jefferson High School in North Portland on June 14, 2020. (KOIN)

“George Floyd” and “8:46” spray painted on one side of the base of a Thomas Jefferson statue at Jefferson High School in North Portland on June 14, 2020. (KOIN)

A Thomas Jefferson statue lies on its side after it was toppled from its platform at Jefferson High School in North Portland on June 14, 2020. (KOIN)

Some time after the march moved on toward Alberta Park, the statue was toppled. It is unclear who did it and if they were involved in the Black Lives Matter march that was staged there hours before.

The statue was the third to be taken down this weekend in Oregon, after two statues at the University of Oregon – the Pioneer Man and the Pioneer Mother – were taken down on Saturday evening.

This is a developing story.