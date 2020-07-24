Judge denies restraining order against feds in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal judge on Friday denied a request from the Oregon attorney general seeking a temporary restraining order against federal officers in Portland.
In court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman found the state of Oregon “lacks standing” in its attempt to block federal agents’ efforts in the state’s most populous city.
“It is not unusual, following major protests, for some of the people involved to allege that the police crossed a line—a constitutional line—in the course of their interactions,” stated Mosman. “It is also common for these interactions to result in lawsuits, with protesters contending the police violated their First and Fourth Amendment rights and seeking redress by money damages and injunctive relief. There is a well established body of law paving the way for such lawsuits to move forward in federal court. This is not such a lawsuit. It is a very different case, a highly unusual one with a
a particular set of rules.”
The decision follows another night of unrest in which federal agents arrested seven people and clashed with protesters who lobbed fireworks toward the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, started fires and shined lasers into the eyes of officers.
Protests have raged in Portland for nearly two months since the death of George Floyd.
KOIN 6 News has reached out to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum for comment and has not received a reply at this time.
