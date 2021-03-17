Judge restricts Portland police’s use of crowd control munitions at protests

PORTLAND, OR – OCTOBER 07: A Portland police officer watches a group of protesters early in the morning on October 7, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Federal officers and Portland police responded with arrests and tear gas after protesters marched on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on Tuesday night. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal judge issued sanctions Tuesday against the Portland Police Bureau’s use of crowd control munitions during protests while also ordering the removal of an officer, Brent Taylor, from crowd control events for alleged misconduct involving inappropriate use of crowd control munitions over the summer.

U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez ordered that no police officer who is in charge of operating less-lethal launchers, called grenadiers, under PPB’s Rapid Response Team can make use of those devices in connection with crowd control until certain criteria are met.

The grenadiers must be able to “recognize and articulate a threat without speculating and before utilizing less-lethal force,” according to court documents.

In addition, officers have to be knowledgeable about how many consecutive days a grenadier should be engaged in civil unrest before needing a break and can articulate such based on evidence.

In addition, the grenadiers must also be aware that they must promptly prepare a report when they do discharge their weapon, as per City of Portland rules.

The provisions will be applicable to RRT grenadiers 10 days after the order, on March 26. And the sanctions will remain in place until the city “demonstrates to the satisfaction of the Court that it will comply with the Court’s Order.”

The order comes after a lawsuit was filed over the summer by the activist group Don’t Shoot PDX. The lawsuit alleged “indiscriminate, unchecked, and unconstitutional violence against protesters,” during racial justice protests over the summer.

Despite a temporary restraining order limiting Portland police’s use of tear gas during demonstrations, Officer Brent Taylor is alleged to have engaged in misconduct during the restraining order period.

Last fall, Hernandez found the city in contempt of the court order after allegations of multiple instances of protesters being shot with an FN303 launcher of less-lethal munitions on June 30 was brought to the court, with each incident involving Taylor, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, Taylor was ordered by the court to be removed from policing crowd management/crowd control events until an investigation into the allegations of misconduct can be completed.

In addition, more training is also part of the court’s order, with all RRT grenadiers being required to complete nine hours of training twice yearly, as well as all PPB officers in general being required to complete a single three hour training regarding the use of force at protests by December 31, 2021. That three hour training will include video, examples and scenarios from protests over last summer in Portland and around the country to assist officers in understanding how to apply their use of force directive.

Read the judge’s order below: