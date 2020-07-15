July 5 riot investigations continue, arrest announced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As investigations into recent Portland riots continues, police released the name of a man accused of burglarizing a downtown Portland restaurant and stealing a cash register in the early hours of July 5.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a group of people smashed windows on SW Alder between 3rd and 4th, including the windows of Dar Salaam. Sometime after that, one person went into a business in that block through the broken window and took the cash box, police said.
Witnesses alerted officers to the burglary, which led to the arrest of Skyler Jame Smith-Maynard. The 28-year-old was charged with burglary and taken to the Multnomah County jail.
That was the the 4th time in 5 nights a riot was declared in downtown Portland after protesters threw bricks, mortars, M-80s, fireworks, lit fires, smashed windows, and clashed with police and federal officers who used tear gas and other crowd-control tactics to disperse the group by 4:30 a.m. July 5.
The investigations continue and anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333 or by email: CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov
