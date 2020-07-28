Justice Center arson suspect held on federal charges

Thomas Schinzing one of many suspected in May 29 arson during riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the people suspected of setting fires inside the offices at the Justice Center during a May 29 riot now faces federal charges.

Thomas Schinzing, whose photo was released in the early stages of the investigation, was identified by comparing a distinctive back tattoo and a previous booking photo, the US Attorney of Oregon’s office said Tuesday. The 32-year-old was shirtless in many of the photos from that night.

Schinzing, who appeared in federal court Tuesday, is being held for further proceedings. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison, with a 5 year minimum if convicted.

The investigation continues. The arson at the Justice Center — which holds both the PPB headquarters and the Multnomah County Jail — erupted on the first major night of protests in Portland, just days after the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide outrage about racial injustice.