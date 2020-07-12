Federal officers use tear gas outside Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters continue to gather outside the Justice Center Downtown in support of Black Lives Matter after six consecutive weeks of protest.
Earlier Friday about 20-30 demonstrators gathered at the east side of Burnside Bridge and marched to Justice Center.
It comes one day after a couple of arrests were made outside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in which federal law enforcement eventually administered teargas around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Portland Police Bureau stated that a federal officer had been struck in the head and shoulder with a hammer during an altercation.
Timeline of Events
11 p.m.
10 p.m.
An estimated 200 people are outside the US District Courthouse and Lownsdale Square.
Around 10:30 p.m. there was blood splattered on the street and sidewalk across from the US District Courthouse. A witness said the blood was from a man who suffered a head injury.
In an interview with a woman who helped treat the injured man before an ambulance arrived, she said he had been hit on the left side of his head, however she did not see what caused the injury.
“It caused a pretty deep laceration, but he was bleeding from his nose, his mouth, his ears—it was pretty bad.”
9 p.m.
During the 9 o’clock hour, federal officers used CS tear gas on demonstrators outside the federal courthouse and made several arrests, Portland police reported. The tear gas was detectable from roughly a block away.
8 p.m.
By 8:30 p.m., there were about 60-70 people total in the immediate vicinity of the Justice Center.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.