Federal officers use tear gas outside Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters continue to gather outside the Justice Center Downtown in support of Black Lives Matter after six consecutive weeks of protest.

Earlier Friday about 20-30 demonstrators gathered at the east side of Burnside Bridge and marched to Justice Center.

It comes one day after a couple of arrests were made outside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in which federal law enforcement eventually administered teargas around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Portland Police Bureau stated that a federal officer had been struck in the head and shoulder with a hammer during an altercation.

Timeline of Events

11 p.m.

Still tense here. Officers warned moments ago that people should not throw projectiles at them or they will be subject to arrest. pic.twitter.com/x7VLR3FtOA — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 12, 2020

10 p.m.

An estimated 200 people are outside the US District Courthouse and Lownsdale Square.

Police who were outside of US District Court building have now apparently gone back inside pic.twitter.com/i0GgTjNleg — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 12, 2020

A man shared with us this empty CS gas canister he found after it was administered by law-enforcement. pic.twitter.com/JUlgvQz3fV — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 12, 2020

Around 10:30 p.m. there was blood splattered on the street and sidewalk across from the US District Courthouse. A witness said the blood was from a man who suffered a head injury.

In an interview with a woman who helped treat the injured man before an ambulance arrived, she said he had been hit on the left side of his head, however she did not see what caused the injury.

“It caused a pretty deep laceration, but he was bleeding from his nose, his mouth, his ears—it was pretty bad.”

9 p.m.

During the 9 o’clock hour, federal officers used CS tear gas on demonstrators outside the federal courthouse and made several arrests, Portland police reported. The tear gas was detectable from roughly a block away.

Law enforcement officers here, looks like one is possibly Federal. You can see what looks like tear gas in the distance. I'm near corner of SW Main and 4th. pic.twitter.com/hOJLROMLOV — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 12, 2020

PPB is aware of Federal Officers making arrests in the area of SW 3rd Ave/ SW Main St beginning at about 9:10 p.m. Federal Officers also deployed CS. PPB is asking the community to avoid the area for safety. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 12, 2020

8 p.m.

By 8:30 p.m., there were about 60-70 people total in the immediate vicinity of the Justice Center.