PPB declares riot outside Central Precinct

Only one of three officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death was indicted by a grand jury

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Portland police declared a riot outside the PPB’s Central Precinct on SW 2nd Avenue Wednesday night.

Officers tweeted at 10 p.m. that the event was an unlawful assembly and demanded protesters leave the area and get out of the street. “Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or OC munitions (Oleoresin Capsicum),” said the Portland Police Bureau.

About 20 minutes later, police declared a riot and said those who failed to leave the area immediately could face “arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or OC munitions (Oleoresin Capsicum).”

Police also shutdown a large portion of the downtown area, including SW Naito Parkway to SW Broadway from SW Columbia Street to SW Harvey Milk.

A KOIN 6 News crew spotted smoke rolling through the streets and nearby parks and heard what sounded like less-lethal munitions being fired by police at protesters.

A separate group gathered a bit earlier outside the Justice Center to listen to speeches.

“Justice for Breonna Taylor!” read the flyer posted on the Twitter page Safe PDX, a self-described abolitionist collective. The event started at Chapman Square in front of the Justice Center, a frequent locale of protests advocating Black Lives Matter and against police brutality and racism over the summer. In recent weeks the Justice Center had seen less of a focus, with protests occurring at various locations all over Portland.

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical worker studying to become a nurse, was shot several times in her hallway after three plainclothes narcotics detectives busted down the door of her apartment after midnight on March 13. The officers entered the home as part of an investigation into a suspect who lived across town. No drugs were found at Taylor’s home.

Taylor’s death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

3 arrested in ‘mass gathering’ outside Penumbra Kelly Building

Tuesday night saw a gathering of about 75 people march from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building, a building shared by Portland Police Bureau officers and Mutlnomah County Sheriff personnel. The Southeast Portland activities resulted in traffic being blocked and three arrests, Portland Police Bureau stated.

After the protest subsided, two people who had been participating in the march were injured in a shooting on Northeast Glisan St. overnight, the fourth shooting of the evening, PPB said.