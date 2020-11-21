‘Kill list’ letters sent to Portland activist, journalists

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police confirm they’re investigating letters reportedly describing a “kill list” sent to local activist figures and independent journalists.

The list, which was originally reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, was sent to Candace Avalos, a Portland activist and former candidate for Portland City Council. Avalos posted the note on Twitter this week, and said it was the second racist note she had received in a week.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Mayor Ted Wheeler said “I have consistently and loudly condemned violence and intimidation of all kinds. I have assigned a staff member to follow up on these outrageous and disturbing threats. My team and I are working hard to provide resources and protection to anyone who desires it. I have reached out and my team has reached out. I respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest and to decide for themselves whether or not to report threats.”

However, Gregory McKelvey, who was recently mayoral challenger Sarah Iannarone’s campaign manager, said he was also targeted on the list and has not heard from Wheeler’s office.

