La Center organizes local Black Lives Matter rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Black Lives Matter solidarity demonstrations have reached small communities across the country as protests continue for the third consecutive week.
In La Center, Washington, a town of roughly 3,000 people, community members rallied on Saturday for a local BLM demonstration and called for an end to police brutality. The Facebook event asked participants to wear a face covering and abide by social distancing measures.
“We must do everything we can to let our community and our country know that black lives matter. Join us for a peaceful protest advocating for racial justice and the end of police brutality.”
The rally was a family-friendly event.
