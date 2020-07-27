Lawsuit: Trump using feds in Portland to create national police force

PORTLAND, OREGON – JULY 25: Federal Police clash with protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland as the city experiences another night of unrest on July 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. For over 55 straight nights, protesters in downtown Portland have faced off in often violent clashes with the Portland Police Bureau and, more recently, federal officers. The demonstrations began to honor the life of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement and have intensified as the Trump administration called in the federal officers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Monday night will see the 60th consecutive night of protests since George Floyd's killing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The federal response to the ongoing protests in Portland is a result of President Donald Trump’s threat to “‘take over’ American cities” and desire to create a national police force, a lawsuit filed on behalf of Don’t Shoot Portland, Wall of Moms and other individual protesters claims.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday and names Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr among other defendants, alleges Trump consulted with Barr and Wolf to use the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd “as an opportunity to use federal forces — not to defend civil rights, but to quell the protests.”

Monday night is expected to be the 60th consecutive night of protests in Portland.

KOIN 6 News has requested comment from the attorneys at the Portland-based law firm Perkins Coie, which filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The suit also individually names Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli, Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark A. Morgan, Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence, Federal Protective Service Director L. Eric Patterson and U.S. Marshals Director Donald Washington, in addition to listing the federal agencies of the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Protective Service.

More to come. Read the lawsuit below: