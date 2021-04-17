More demonstrations expected at Lents Park Saturday

One person was shot by police at Lents Park on April 16, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are plans for another demonstration at Lents Park Saturday starting at 7 p.m., according to Twitter posts.

The online flyer does not indicate that the event is meant to be a “direct action” demonstration, but notes that it’s meant to go “all out against The Porkland Police” and end mental health-related “police killings.”

Yesterday, Portland Police arrested three people during a protest-turned riot in downtown Portland. The latest demonstrations are in response to a Portland Police officer shooting a killing a man at Lents Park Friday morning.

PPB officials said they were responding to a call that morning about a man “pointing a gun” in the park.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said officers arrived and “contacted” the person.

“At some point during this interaction both less lethal and lethal force were deployed,” Davis said.

The man died at the scene and has not yet been identified. No officers were injured in the incident.

It is unclear if the man was pointing a gun when he was shot.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in an emailed statement Saturday that the DA is in the early stages of a “rigorous and professional criminal investigation,” regarding the shooting at Lents Park.

“An officer’s use of deadly force is likely the most critical and dangerous decision they will make in their career as a public servant,” Schmidt said. “As a community—we are hurt and vulnerable right now. I am sensitive to the community’s concern about yesterday’s deadly police shooting and the calls for answers and reform. Our investigation needs to be methodical and consistent. We will not be rushed in our decisions. All legally admissible evidence must be gathered and reviewed. It is expected that this case will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether the use of deadly force was a legal act of self-defense and/or self-defense of others. We remain committed to an open and transparent process. Our objective is to seek answers.”

But Schmidt also condemned the destruction from Friday’s riot in downtown Portland.

“The deliberate and criminal actions of individuals rioting in downtown Portland on Friday night significantly endangered life and property. It is unacceptable,” he said.