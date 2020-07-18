Live Blog: Night 50 outside the Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police officers were telling people to leave the area surrounding Chapman and Lowsdale squares Friday evening around 10 p.m. City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty gave her closing remarks at a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Justice Center moments before police started making the announcement to the crowd.

On Thursday, fencing went up around Chapman Square, Lownsdale Square, and Terry Schrunk Plaza, blocking the parks off to public access. By Friday evening, some of that fencing was taken down by protesters and moved into the street to block the intersection near the Justice Center.

Earlier on Friday, construction crews dismantled the base where the Elk statue previously stood.

Crews began taking apart the pedestal/fountain where the elk statue once sat. This is what it looks like Friday evening. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/JRFDHIZ2t8 — Carla Judah, MS (@PDXCarla) July 18, 2020

Timeline of Events

10 p.m.

Federal officers used tear gas on protesters outside the Federal Courthouse and the Justice Center. It momentarily pushed protesters out of the area, however, the crowd remained downtown. In two main groups, some protesters returned to the Justice Center, while others gathered near the intersection of SW Yamhill and 10th Ave.

All MAX lines, Green, Red, Blue, Yellow/Orange, going through downtown Portland were disrupted due to protest activity in the area.

Shuttle buses were sent out to service the affected lines. Service for the Green Lines will only go between the Rose Quarter and the Clackamas Town Center, according to TriMet Service Alerts.

All bus lines on the Portland Transit Mall have been moved from 5th & 6th Ave to 10th & 11th Ave, serving Portland Streetcar stops. More at https://t.co/FiRl1rSWzR. — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) July 18, 2020

People Gathered near 10th and Northwest Glisan shining lights and lasers into an apartment building and chanting “F—- Ted Wheeler.” pic.twitter.com/95mcNEBBeG — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 18, 2020

Teargas was deployed by federal officers about a half hour ago near JC. People are now marching down the street down SW 10th, heading north. pic.twitter.com/jMl0FuZOqq — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 18, 2020

9 p.m.

There were an estimated 500 people gathered in the downtown area. A fence that had previously surrounded the parks was moved by demonstrators into the street and in front of the Justice Center at the intersection of SW Madison and SW 3rd.

People surrounding the fence now. pic.twitter.com/Eo9ji6qeH2 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 18, 2020

We will be moving the fence that is blocking doors at the Justice Center. Do not interfere with officers while they move the fences. Do not use fencing to block or barricade doors. Failure to follow this direction may subject you to arrest, citation, or use of force. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 18, 2020