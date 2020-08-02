Live Blog: Night 65 of protests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People across Portland organized and marched for the Black Lives Matter movement Saturday, which marked the 65th consecutive day of demonstrations.

A calendar maintained at PDXBLMEvents.com listed more than a dozen events, which started at noon and continued late into the evening. In the afternoon, hundreds of people gathered at King Elementary School for a march that called for equity in education and justice reform.

At Tom McCall Waterfront Park, the Portland chapter of the NAACP led an event called “Re-Centering Why We Are Here: BLM,” which included talks from the chapter president, Rev. E.D. Mondainé, Senator Jeff Merkley, and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

Protests for Black Lives Matter remained largely peaceful all over the Rose City Friday evening. Several hundred people gathered in front of the federal courthouse, including moms and veterans. Though a couple of small fires were set overnight, the crowds dwindled to about 100 by that time, and dissipated completely from the streets by 2:30 a.m.

No arrests, use of tear gas or police presence was made.

Timeline of Events: August 1, 2020

10 p.m.

In Southeast Portland, at least one arrest was recorded as police moved people out of the area of 47th and Burnside. A short time later, people reconvened at SE Oak Street and 41st. From there, they began to march while chanting “No cops, no prison, total abolition,” and then “Black Lives Matter.”

Around 10:30 p.m. police caught up with the marchers and told them “this event was still considered an unlawful assembly” and said to further disperse or face arrest or use of force.

On the west side of the river, people returned to SW 3rd Avenue in downtown Portland and gathered outside of the Justice Center and the federal courthouse.

A group is gathered near SE Oak and 41st after police declared unlawful assembly at PPB SE and rushed the crowd. One glass bottle was thrown at an officer and shattered on its helmet prior to the rush. pic.twitter.com/UAy3meTX22 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 2, 2020

9 p.m.

Saturday evening, a community gathering and march for Black Lives Matter was organized at Laurelhurst Park. There was no pre-planned destination—participants voted on it while at the park. Around 9 p.m. demonstrators started marching to the Portland Police Bureau’s Southeast Precinct at 47th and Burnside.

Over a loudspeaker to protesters and on Twitter, police told people to stay off the property of the Penumbra Kelly Building. Minutes later an unlawful assembly was declared and people were told to move west.

Officers could be heard telling people they had to be on the sidewalk if they didn’t want to be arrested.

Police give warning to not enter grounds of precinct pic.twitter.com/QcNgqDs0ws — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 2, 2020

Police standing in a line in riot gear at Multco Sheriffs Office/PPB SE. pic.twitter.com/36S4fmse9A — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 2, 2020

I didn’t hear an official announcement but we’re definitely marching….marching east down SE Ash St. pic.twitter.com/GbZ4oFvNNx — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 2, 2020