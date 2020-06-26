Local health officials to discuss new study on tear gas effects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On behalf of Don’t Shoot Portland, a team of researchers and health officials recently released a study on the effects of tear gas.

Don’t Shoot Portland, a Black community advocacy nonprofit, is requesting the use of tear gas to be banned. The organization and the researchers who published the study will be discussing their findings in a press conference on Friday morning — the same day Portland police used tear gas to disperse protesters.

The study reportedly shows that the gas can cause detrimental health effects, psychological harm, and ecological damage. The purpose of the conference, the organization says, is to highlight information on how city leaders can prevent “mental, emotional, and physical harm to protestors” by preventing its use.

Seeking a permanent ban from law enforcement usage, Don’t Shoot Portland filed a lawsuit against the city on June 5.

Various health experts from the area will be at Friday’s press conference. Those that will be in attendance include Don’t Shoot Portland’s Chief Public Health Consultant Arya Morman and OHSU Neuroscientist Dr. Anita Randolph. Teressa Raiford, founder of Don’t Shoot Portland, will be the moderator.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.