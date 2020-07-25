Man hit with federal officer’s impact munition at protest leaves hospital

A makeshift vigil with a chain and tea candles could be seen at the location where Donavan LaBella was shot in the head by a riot control munition by federal officers Saturday night. The remnants of a blood puddle was still visible on the pavement Wednesday, July 15, 2020 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Donavan LaBella, the man who was hit by an impact munition launched by a federal officer, is recovering from his injuries and recently left the hospital, according to LaBella’s mother Desireé.

LaBella, 26, was hit in the head with a form of munition from federal officers that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the courthouse around 10 p.m. on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head in front of the federal building moments before the incident.

WARNING: Graphic Content

This appears to be the moment that #Portland protester was struck in the head and suffered a gruesome injury. pic.twitter.com/Na1h5BUaAO — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) July 12, 2020

Desireé confirmed LaBella’s sisters will assist with his therapy and recovery.

While in the hospital, LaBella had facial reconstructive surgery. Desireé said the injuries to her son’s brain were substantial but did not immediately provide details to KOIN 6 on the extent of the damage.

The family previously said it was considering legal action on LaBella’s behalf.