Man hit with federal officer’s impact munition at protest leaves hospital

2020 Protests

Donavan LaBella was released from rehabilitation center this weekend

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A makeshift vigil with a chain and tea candles could be seen at the location where Donavan LaBella was shot in the head by a riot control munition by federal officers Saturday night. The remnants of a blood puddle was still visible on the pavement Wednesday, July 15, 2020 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Donavan LaBella, the man who was hit by an impact munition launched by a federal officer, is recovering from his injuries and recently left the hospital, according to LaBella’s mother Desireé.

LaBella, 26, was hit in the head with a form of munition from federal officers that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the courthouse around 10 p.m. on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head in front of the federal building moments before the incident.

WARNING: Graphic Content

Desireé confirmed LaBella’s sisters will assist with his therapy and recovery.

While in the hospital, LaBella had facial reconstructive surgery. Desireé said the injuries to her son’s brain were substantial but did not immediately provide details to KOIN 6 on the extent of the damage.

The family previously said it was considering legal action on LaBella’s behalf.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss