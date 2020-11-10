Man pleads guilty to protest assault, sentenced to prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marquise Love, the man who was accused of kicking a man in the head near a protest in mid-August, has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and felony riot, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced Monday.

Love received a 20-month prison sentence “after months of pretrial negotiations and a judicial settlement conference,” according to the DA’s office.

His guilty plea acknowledges that he caused physical injury to the victim, identified as Adam Haner, and that “he and others engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct and created a grave risk of causing public alarm.”

The DA’s office said Haner, as well as law enforcement, the court and the state, found the resolution in this case “appropriate.” Haner was not personally at the sentencing hearing on Monday, but has previously said in interviews with the media that he hoped Love would learn from what happened.

Love apologized to the victim in court, according to the DA’s office, and reportedly expressed genuine remorse.

“The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation. We are fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt in a statement. “In the days, weeks and months after this assault, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked quickly to identify the suspect and complete the investigation. This is a proper resolution. Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment.”

Love turned himself in to police on August 21 after videos of the assault surfaced online and police began searching for suspects.

Marquise Love, left, is accused of assaulting the driver laying on the ground during a Portland protest. He surrendered to police on August 21, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Kalen D’Almeida / Scriberr News / Twitter)

Following his prison sentence, Love will have to complete 36 months of probation—any violation of this could result in additional prison time. He must also undergo an alcohol abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.