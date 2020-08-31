Man who recorded shooting video: ‘Couldn’t see who shot’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grainy video of the Saturday night shooting that left one man dead is the only recording that we know of.

KOIN 6’s Dan Tilkin talked to man who recorded it while streaming live.

Justin Dunlap says a man wearing white and a man wearing black were suddenly in a confrontation with the man who died. He says the victim fired bear spray and a split second later two shots were fired.

I spoke with the man who recorded the video of the shooting downtown Portland after pro-Trump & anti-Trump demonstrators clashed. "That's when I saw the tussle, not even a tussle, it was just yelling. And then the pepper, the bear mace came up, fired off, and then the gun shots." pic.twitter.com/7VHUcUn7nF — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) August 31, 2020

“The other two guys that were right in front of the guy who bear maced turned around and took off running. But I have no idea who shot, I couldn’t see it,” Dunlap said.

“All these questions, there’s no clear answer to any of it.”

KOIN 6 News crews also witnessed two men yelling and having an altercation near SW 3rd and Alder around 8:45 p.m. Someone sprayed mace and then someone pulled out a gun. The crews heard shots fired, then a wounded man was seen on the ground and the suspect took off running.

Police confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. that the victim, who was shot in the chest, had died. According to the Associated Press, the shooting victim was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

In the two hours following the shooting, protesters gathered downtown and there was sporadic fighting and vandalism, police said. Some gave speeches in Lownsdale Square Park before the protest petered out.

PPB reported ten people were arrested following Saturday night’s chaos.

They have not identified the shooter or the victim.