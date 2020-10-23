‘March 2 Vote’ event underway in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “March 2 Vote” event is underway in Northwest Portland.

According to a flyer for the event shared with KOIN 6 News by visiting Milwaukee, Wisconsin Black Lives Matter activist Frank Nitty, the event started at 2 p.m. at Wallace Park with a march slated for 3 p.m.

Participants, employing mask-wearing and social distancing, will be marching peacefully together from the park to a ballot drop-off site.

Nitty has been in Portland for the past week and he told KOIN 6 News he’s been meeting with community members.

Last Saturday, he headlined a panel called “A Conversation on Systemic Racism,” which had been organized by local streamer and activist Carissa Dez, Nitty’s spokesperson told KOIN 6 News.

Nitty is nationally recognized for leading a 24-day March for Justice from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. in late August, spreading the message of equality for all and Black Lives Matter, the statement said.

“Frank’s story is of the new Black consciousness. His inspirational journey will inspire and bring hope to all it is shared,” Dr. Gin Love Thompson, Nitty’s spokesperson, said. “In the age of politic strife and racial reckoning, Frank embodies the dedication to creating positive change in our country through unity and creating a positive racial dialogue.”

Similar to Portland, Milwaukee also saw 100 days of consecutive protests following the in-custody police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.