March in Portland coincides with Washington, DC, rally

Portland's NAACP chapter and the Black youth organization Fridays 4 Freedom led the march

A crowd of about 1,000 people marches in Portland, Oregon, as part of a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Aug. 28, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A crowd of about 1,000 people marched in Portland, Oregon, Friday as part of a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The rally in Oregon’s largest city was led by Portland’s NAACP chapter and the Black youth organization Fridays 4 Freedom. It began with a rally at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at Portland’s convention center.

