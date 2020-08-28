March in Portland coincides with Washington, DC, rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A crowd of about 1,000 people marched in Portland, Oregon, Friday as part of a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
The rally in Oregon’s largest city was led by Portland’s NAACP chapter and the Black youth organization Fridays 4 Freedom. It began with a rally at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at Portland’s convention center.
This story will be updated later in the day.
