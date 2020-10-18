March planned for honoring those who died in ICE custody

Sign held up at an ‘Abolish ICE’ rally in Portland. June 14, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests in Portland continue Saturday evening with a planned direct action titled “Solidarity March Honoring Those Who Have Died in ICE Custody” in South Portland.

According to an online Black Lives Matter events calendar, the event is slated to take place at Willamette Park near S Nebraska St. and S Macadam Ave. Participants are set to gather at 6:30 p.m. then leave at 7:30 p.m. The organizer for the event is listed as Safe PDX Protest.

PDX Women’s rally underway at Terry Schrunk Plaza

Like many direct action events in Portland, there is no destination listed for the march. However, the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement building is located more than a mile north of Willamette Park and has been a frequent destination for marches in the past in the area.

Earlier Saturday, a PDX Women’s March was held at Terry Shrunk Plaza, coinciding with many other women marches held across the country.

Group opposing gentrification marches in North Portland

On Friday, a group opposing gentrification gathered in North Portland and marched in solidarity of a home near N Mississippi Ave. and N Albina Ave to protest evictions. More than 50 people held a sit-in demonstration to support a family they say is facing imminent eviction.