Marchers, bikers and skaters roll out for Black Lives Matter

Direct action event planned for Burnside Bridge as well as a meetup for all skaters, bicyclists and rollerbladers at Fern Hill Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The call for an end to police brutality and discrimination against Black, Indigenous and people of color continue in Portland Saturday after six straight weeks with a planned march and “rollout” beginning in the afternoon.

According to the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events, a Hip-Hop 4 Blk Lives Fundraiser was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Irving Park. It included acts such as DJ Swerv, DJ Encrypted, Swiggle Mandela and many more. The event was to benefit the group Don’t Shoot PDX and the poster said masks were required due to COVID-19. It was set to wrap up around 5:30 p.m.

A Direct Action event was planned to start at the Burnside Bridge at 4 p.m. and included a march to the Justice Center, put on by the organization PDX Standing By.

A gathering of 20-30 people here at the east side of Burnside Bridge. They are here for a Direct Action event for Black Lives Matter, marching to Justice Center. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/O4mi1J40p3 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 11, 2020

A Black/Indigenous/People of Color Worldwide Rollout PDX event at Fern Hill Park began at 5:30 p.m. It was a call to all rollers: skaters, rollerbladers, bikes, wheelchairs, scooters, heelies et al to come join Portland in answering rollerblader CeCe Skatefantacee’s call for a global BIPOC-led rolling demonstration against hate and to celebrate BIPOC joy.

About 60 are here for a Black/Indigenous/People of Color Worldwide Rollout PDX event at Fern Hill Park. People were invited to ride on skateboards, roller blades, bikes and all things wheels. pic.twitter.com/7boO18O56G — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 12, 2020

The meetup began with a land acknowledgment, announcements, and the roll out begins at 7 p.m. The music will go on until 11 p.m.

In addition, a Stronger Together Black Lives Matter March is set to begin at Gateway Discovery Park in East Portland at 6 p.m.