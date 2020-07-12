Marchers, bikers and skaters roll out for Black Lives Matter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The call for an end to police brutality and discrimination against Black, Indigenous and people of color continue in Portland Saturday after six straight weeks with a planned march and “rollout” beginning in the afternoon.
According to the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events, a Hip-Hop 4 Blk Lives Fundraiser was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Irving Park. It included acts such as DJ Swerv, DJ Encrypted, Swiggle Mandela and many more. The event was to benefit the group Don’t Shoot PDX and the poster said masks were required due to COVID-19. It was set to wrap up around 5:30 p.m.
A Direct Action event was planned to start at the Burnside Bridge at 4 p.m. and included a march to the Justice Center, put on by the organization PDX Standing By.
A Black/Indigenous/People of Color Worldwide Rollout PDX event at Fern Hill Park began at 5:30 p.m. It was a call to all rollers: skaters, rollerbladers, bikes, wheelchairs, scooters, heelies et al to come join Portland in answering rollerblader CeCe Skatefantacee’s call for a global BIPOC-led rolling demonstration against hate and to celebrate BIPOC joy.
The meetup began with a land acknowledgment, announcements, and the roll out begins at 7 p.m. The music will go on until 11 p.m.
In addition, a Stronger Together Black Lives Matter March is set to begin at Gateway Discovery Park in East Portland at 6 p.m.
