Marchers for George Floyd, racial justice head into downtown

Some people were seen armed and two separate groups were seen shouting at each other amid the march

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A march for George Floyd and racial justice crossed from Southeast Portland over the Hawthorne Bridge into downtown Saturday evening.

KOIN 6 News crews saw several people marching were armed, with two different groups in attendance.

Rose City Justice — a group associated with the Black Lives Matter movement — organized the march.

However there was also an opposing group in “black bloc” — the typical uniform seen among antifa at protests and riots over the last year. Antifa is an umbrella term short for antifascist and refers to a range of far-left militant groups that oppose neo-Nazis and white supremacists at protests.

There was also shouting taking place between the two groups.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more about several vandalism calls to Portland police on both sides of the bridge and we will make updates about that development as soon as we find out more information

George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in late May 2020, which kicked off more than 100 consecutive days of protest in Portland. The one year anniversary of his death will be on Tuesday May 25.