‘Mass gathering’ blocks traffic at Penumbra Kelly Building

2020 Protests

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 18: Expended less lethal canisters line the street under the feet of federal officers during a crowd dispersal at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on September 18, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Protests against police brutality and racial injustice resumed Friday, after activists called for a pause in response to hazardous air quality from nearby wildfire smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police issued warnings Tuesday night to a group gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building.

Police tweeted at about 10:30 p.m., saying there was a “mass gathering” at the office building that was blocking East Burnside Street.

Officers warned the group to not enter the property, saying those who trespass could face arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents such as pepper spray.

Tuesday marked the second night in a row that protesters gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building. The crowd also blocked traffic on Monday night but no arrests were made. The PPB said the group left around 12:30 a.m. and thanked them for remaining peaceful.

