From Portland to Salem, May Day demonstrations expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From Portland to Salem, May Day events are expected to take place beginning Saturday morning and continuing through the night.

The events caught the attention of both businesses and law enforcement. Many businesses in downtown Portland either boarded up their windows or kept them already boarded. And police agencies will monitor what transpires as the possibility of vandalism and violence remains.

None of the events in Portland have permits, police said.

Holladay Park, Portland

The Portland Democratic Socialists of America will gather at Holladay Park in Northeast Portland at 11 a.m. They will also gather at Columbia Park at noon before a car caravan and march at 2 p.m. as they “demand justice for our migrant communities.” They also want a stronger labor movement and advocate for the Green New Deal.

Riverfront Park, Salem

What is billed as a “Mayday 2A Rally” in support of the 2nd Amendment and gun rights is expected to begin around noon Saturday at Riverfront Park in Salem. Speakers are expected to include State Rep. Mike Nearman, who is now facing charges for allegedly letting people into the Oregon State Capitol in late 2020, and QAnon supporter Jo Rae Perkins, who lost a bid for the US Senate against Jeff Merkley last November. Other right-wing groups are expected there.

Peninsula Park, Portland

The PNW Youth Liberation Front is holding a “May Day Zine Fest” at 1 p.m. at Peninsula Park. The event is billed as having workshops, friends and fun.

There are other events expected to take place in downtown Portland and at the Salmon Springs Fountain.

Shemanski Park, Portland

There are also two “autonomous demonstrations” promoted on social media that are expected to begin around 9 p.m. Saturday at Shemanski Park and the ICE facility in South Portland. These events are planned and organized by the same groups that have vandalized businesses and set fires in various locations.

Earlier this week, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese amended booking criteria for the Multnomah County Jail. Now, people charged with reckless burning and 2nd-degree criminal mischief “are eligible for booking” into the jail.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as events develop.