Milwaukie man arrested after gunfire at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 27-year-old Milwaukie man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with shots fired during a clash between protesters in downtown Portland on August 15.

Skylor Noel Jernigan faces 5 separate charges for the incident that happened around 12:30 p.m that afternoon during a rally that started with alt-right group members standing in front of the Justice Center. There were roughly 30 people in attendance for what some described as a protest against Antifa, while others said it was a Back the Blue demonstration.

Meantime, Black Lives Matter counter-protesters had also gathered across the street.

A chase ensued around 1:15 p.m. through nearby downtown streets that led to both groups clashing. At one point, someone used pepper spray and another person used a paintball gun.

Counter-protesters blocked off an exit outside of a parking garage where several members of the self-described group of “Patriots” had parked their cars.

One of the two rounds shot at counter protestors today at SW 3rd & SW Taylor. No cops have been on scene yet it's been over 20min since the shots. I talked to one of the men who was shot at.

At 2 p.m., KOIN 6 News photojournalist Robby Sherman tweeted that at least two gunshots rang out in the area. No one appeared to be injured.

Investigators looked into the shooting and PPB, with help from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Jernigan.

A search warrant was used and investigators said they found a gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Jernigan was charged with 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, menacing and discharging a firearm in the city.

“Tensions are running high in our City,” PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement, “and it is important for everyone to know PPB members are doing everything possible to prevent violence and criminal acts and investigate incidents that have already occurred.”