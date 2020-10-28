Molotov cocktail suspect arrested on warrant in Gresham

The suspect was originally arrested at a demonstration in September in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail during a downtown Portland protest in September.

Joseph Robert Sipe had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court earlier this month.

The 23-year-old allegedly admitted to lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it behind a line of police officers on September 23 in downtown Portland, according to court documents.

Officers originally arrested Sipe on charges that included attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault, and arson. However, the more serious charges were dropped and he now only faces one count of riot and one count of possession of a destructive device.

Court papers identify Sipe as a homeless former Marine who has schizophrenia and an arrest warrant in Georgia for aggravated assault. He posted bail on September 29, then failed to appear for an October 2 court date, according to authorities, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Gresham Police arrested Sipe on Tuesday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, though the circumstances leading to his arrest were not immediately clear.

Sipe is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Jail. KOIN 6 News reached out to his public defender for comment, but has not yet heard back.