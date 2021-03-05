DA, PPB prep for Saturday’s planned ‘public disorder’

Demonstrators smashed windows and spray painted buildings during a protest in Portland’s Pearl District on Feb. 27, 2021, Portland police said. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reacting to social media posts calling for a “day of decentralized action,” both the Multnomah County District Attorney and the Portland Police Bureau announced plans for more officers on the streets and increased prosecution.

The social media post urges people on March 6 — Saturday — to “answer the call to action more fully and effectively without the spectacle of a mass protest.” The implication is that the “direct action” won’t be centrally organized and will be in various parts of the city.

The post urges people to “take action in whichever ways they’re personally drawn to.”

What the DA says

Friday afternoon, DA Mike Schmidt said any damage or violent behavior won’t be tolerated.

“Recent riotous activity and wanton destruction of private property that targets businesses struggling to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic does not appear connected to the calls for social justice and system reform, which I strongly support. Instead, these destructive acts only serve to harm our community. My office will continue to prosecute acts of violence and property destruction,” Schmidt said in a statement.

What PPB says

About 45 minutes later, PPB announced they “will take steps over the next two days to provide additional officers to respond to incidents of gun violence and public disorder.”

Specifically, they said, 8 officers from the newly created Enhanced Community Safety Team will work both Friday and Saturday nights to follow up on recent shootings and bolster the work by patrol officers.

Noting they’ve heard the community’s calls to stop the “vandalism and senseless destruction” that has peppered Portland for months, PPB said they would deploy more uniformed personnel “to keep watch in areas commonly targeted by vandals and respond quickly to any calls of public disorder.”

PPB officials said they share the “desire for peace” and will keep working with “our partners to lower the instances of violence and destruction.”

Pearl District damage

Last Saturday, dozens of people marched through the Pearl District, spray painting graffiti on buildings and windows, smashing windows and causing other damage over more than 2 hours. Two people were arrested, including a juvenile.

At that time, police said they were limited to addressing criminal behavior among the protesters due to several shootings that occurred around the city while the demonstration was ongoing.

Pearl District Neighborhood Association President Stan Penkin said he was “disappointed” in the lack of communication between the community and the city on how to respond to the demonstrations, particularly when there was advanced warning that there would be destruction.