MultCo Democratic HQs vandalized; 3 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The results of the 2020 presidential election did little to calm unrest in Portland.

A small group of people marched from Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland to the Multnomah County Democrats headquarters in the 3500 block of NE Sandy. The building was tagged with graffiti and broke “several of the building’s windows,” Portland police said in a release.

They then fled the scene toward Laurelhurst Park, but police “made targeted arrests” of some of the group.

Related Content Brown rescinds joint command order in Portland

Three people were charged with criminal mischief: James Walker Prettyman, 24; Maximillian Jennings, 22; and Thomas Mollrocek, 33, who also is charged with escape.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.