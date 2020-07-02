Protests for racial justice continue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple Black Lives Matter protests are taking place Wednesday in Portland for the 34th straight night of demonstrations.

A family-friendly rally was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at Woodmere Elementary School in Southeast Portland. It was followed by a march to join community members of the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood near SE 72nd and Flavel. The event was scheduled to conclude at 7:15 p.m.

Also in Southeast Portland, a Portland Black Lives Matter Rally and March at Revolution Hall hosted by Oregon AFSCME was expected to start at 6 p.m. Organizers said on Facebook the kid-friendly event is intended as a “Stand united against white supremacy.”

In North Portland, a Car Caravan Protest was set to begin at 6 p.m., with participants invited to meet at the back parking lot of Portland Community College Cascade behind Student Services Building on Killingsworth and Albina. The event is listed as a protest for Black lives and justice for victims of police brutality from your car. Participants were encouraged to bring signs, motorcycles were welcome and a route map would be provided at site or online beforehand on the Facebook PDX Car Caravan Protest event page.

