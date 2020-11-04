Multiple post-election protests planned in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple demonstrations are expected in the Portland metro region Wednesday as the results of the 2020 presidential election remain uncertain.

Beginning at 2 p.m near the North Park Blocks in Portland, the Pacific Northwest Community Action Network will kick off their “Week of Action.” The group will hold a rally then begin marching at 5 p.m.

“We must become organized and send a clear message that we will not tolerate voter disenfranchisement or election theft, nor will we tolerate a two-party system that serves only the wealthy, and are instead committed to building a truly just and equitable society,” the PNCA website states.

At 3 p.m., the Defund Democracy Coalition has planned a rally in coordination with J.U.I.C.E. PDX at Revolution Hall, followed by a march starting at 4 p.m and a move to the waterfront at 5 p.m.

The Defend Democracy Coalition consists of over 50 community organizations from around the area that all work together for electoral and racial justice.

Out at the Beaverton Library, yet another gathering dubbed the “Protect the Results Rally” will be held at 5 p.m. This rally’s purpose is to demand that every vote be counted in the presidential election and that the results be honored.

There are other “Protect the Results” rallies in the area at the same time, in Hillsboro and Vancouver.

This event is organized by several community groups, including Indivisible, March for Truth, MoveOn, the Sierra Club, and Faith in Public Life. Grassroots activists also have a hand in coordinating.

Tuesday night, demonstrators gathered at Revolution Hall and marched through the streets of Portland in what was termed a “West Coast Solidarity” event.

The crowd was several hundred strong at one point and returned to Revolution Hall around 10 p.m. KOIN 6 News witnessed some graffiti during the march, as well as an argument between demonstrators and two people who were standing outside a home, but police did not interact with the march and thanked the participants for “maintaining a peaceful event.”