New federal and local charges filed against Portland protesters

People sit on the fence that lines the Justice Center with their hands up. June 13, 2020 (KOIN)

In two cases, federal authorities went to suspects' homes to re-arrest them

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Federal and local authorities announced Tuesday they would pursue charges against five people in connection with protests that devolved into riots and unlawful assemblies in Portland.

Federal charges carry prison sentence up to 5 years

In three separate criminal cases, Portland residents have been charged with civil disorder.

William Grant Reuland, 24, is accused of “assaulting police officers with a high-powered laser” the night of June 13, when a civil disturbance was declared around the Justice Center in downtown Portland. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Reuland then marched with a group to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence and shined a laser at the home and other homes in the neighborhood. He was arrested a short time later, released, and then re-arrested by U.S. marshals on September 4th, according to authorities.

Alexandra Eutin, 24, is accused of hitting a Portland police officer in the head with a wooden shield and hoses on July 16 after a crowd had gathered near the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street. Eutin was arrested and released. Federal agents re-arrested her at her southeast Portland home on September 6.

Pedro Aldo Ramos, Jr., 20, is accused of punching a police officer in the face on August 23 during a riot near PPB’s North Precinct. Authorities said Ramos grabbed the officer by her vest while she was trying to arrest someone else. Then Ramos allegedly punched the officer in the side of her face. Ramos was arrested and released. He turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday, according to authorities.

The FBI helped investigate the three cases, which are being prosecuted federally. If convicted, the three suspects face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Multnomah County DA charges protesters

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office also announced charges Tuesday against people arrested in connection with the nightly protests.

Jawad Fakhuri, 35, was arrested following the 100th consecutive night of disturbances in Portland. Portland police and Oregon State Police troopers arrested a combined 59 people that night.

Jawad Fakhuri is being charged with felony riot, attempted assault of a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, and second degree disorderly conduct after authorities say he threw a glass bottle full of paint at officers during a riot on Sept. 5, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to leave, but many stayed and threw objects at officers, according to the DA’s office. Fakhuri is accused of throwing a glass bottle full of green paint at a group of officers. It shattered on the ground nearby.

Officers arrested Fakhuri right away and, according to court documents, he admitted he heard the orders to disperse, but refused because he thought it was just a “warm up,” according to the DA’s office.

Fakhuri is now being charged with felony riot, attempted assault of a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, and second degree disorderly conduct. Prior to this, his criminal history consisted only of parking and traffic tickets, according to court records.

The DA’s office is also pursuing charges against 31-year-old Randal Marcus McCorkle, who is accused of launching a firework at police during the July 4th riot in downtown Portland.

Officers had ordered the crowd to disperse multiple times when McCorkle allegedly launched the mortar at approaching officers. Police arrested him at the scene and allegedly found more fireworks in his backpack. He now faces charges of riot, unlawful use of a weapon, and recklessly endangering another person.

Tuesday’s announcement is unusual since many of the hundreds of people arrested since the protests began had their charges dropped relatively quickly. The DA’s office announced in August that it would presumptively decline to prosecute cases where the most serious offenses are “city ordinance violations” or “crimes that do not involve property damage, theft, or the use or threat of force against another person.”