Night 103: Protesters march from Old Town to Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters marched from Portland’s Old Town to the Justice Center on the 103rd consecutive day of demonstrations in the city.

Videos show arrests being made Tuesday night before the march made it to the Justice Center; it’s unclear how many protesters were arrested.

Organizers called for a Direct Action March to start in Portland’s Waterfront Park near Skidmore Fountain just after 9 p.m. By 10 p.m., Portland police tweeted that Naito Boulevard was “open to all vehicular traffic” and that anyone remaining on the street would be “subject … to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents and or [sic] impact munitions.”

By 11 p.m., demonstrators had marched to outside of the Justice Center on SW 2nd at Madison and Main streets; police declared the streets and sidewalks “closed.”

Earlier, authorities warned demonstrators against lighting fires due to the high fire danger risk in the city and across the state.

“We ask you to demonstrate peacefully and without the use of fire,” Portland Police Bureau tweeted.

Smoky and dangerous wind conditions put a damper on evening Labor Day protests in Portland, but dozens were arrested over the weekend, which marked the 100th day of consecutive demonstrations in the city since George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody. His May 25 death, which had been caught on camera, sparked Black Lives Matter protests nationwide.