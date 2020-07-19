Night 51: Fence around fed courthouse, demonstrators march

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As national attention continues to be focused on downtown Portland, officials are preparing for the 51st consecutive night of protests initially spurred by the death of George Floyd but given new fuel when federal agents arrived in the city.

A new fence surrounds the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on SW 3rd Avenue, where protesters and federal officers have clashed in recent nights. The fencing dismantled by protesters Friday night around Chapman Square and Lownsdale Park has also been repaired and replaced.

On Saturday afternoon, PPB officials said in a statement that commanders from the Federal Protective Service will not work in the PPB incident command center.

Nine people were arrested on a variety of charges Friday night/Saturday morning.

A Black Lives Matter March for Justice began at 5 p.m. at Holladay Park. A march began at 7 p.m. with an announced stop at Mayor Ted Wheeler’s house before moving down to the Justice Center.

