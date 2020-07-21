Night 53: At least a thousand rally in Portland for protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The largest crowd the city has seen in recent weeks gathered in downtown Portland on Monday night for the 53rd consecutive night of protests against police brutality.

A movement of moms and dads drew hundreds of parents dressed in yellow and orange, respectively, first to Salmon Springs Street, and then to the federal courthouse and neighboring Justice Center.

People have been galvanized by the presence of federal officers, who were deployed by President Donald Trump to protect federal property and have had their presence and use of force tactics condemned by local and state leaders.

More than one thousand people had gathered on SW 3rd Avenue by 10 p.m. Individuals took turns speaking to the crowd, which responded with cheers and echoed chants. At one point, demonstrators broke out in song: “If Black lives matter, clap your hands.”

Timeline of Events

10 p.m.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. people organized and prepared to march away from the Justice Center. A white pickup truck with speakers standing on the bed led the way.

“Fed goons out of PDX” is being projected onto the Justice Center as the crowd sings “We shall overcome” #PortlandProtests #koin6news pic.twitter.com/mTJ6Ja8k4D — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) July 21, 2020

9 p.m.

No fence in front of the fed courthouse tonight. pic.twitter.com/SVjjGb7nZh — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) July 21, 2020