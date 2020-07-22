Mayor Wheeler to appear to protesters Wednesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With more protests expected on the 55th consecutive night in downtown Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to appear before the protesters beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Wheeler will show up at the intersection of SW 3rd and Madison, the area of the Justice Center and the Hatfield Courthouse that has been the main site of the protests for nearly 2 months.

The Portland Tribune reports other elected officials have been invited to participate but it is not yet known who will attend.

This will be a listening session, according to the mayor’s staff.

The idea was pitched to Portland’s policing and political leadership in a Portland Tribune editorial that appeared online on Sunday, July 19. Shortly after it appeared, Wheeler contacted the Tribune publisher and agreed to make it happen.

The editorial said that the presence of federal authorities in Portland has made the last two weeks more dangerous. But before they arrived, the nightly clashes between protesters and police had gone on for nearly 50 days and needed to come to an end. The editorial called on the mayor and other leaders to come up with a plan, which should begin by listening to protesters.

This is not the first time Wheeler has met and talked with protesters.

On June 5, Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty each addressed the protesters in what was a largely peaceful demonstration in the weeks following the death of George Floyd until late that night.

Wheeler stood at the Promised Land Statue with organizers in front of the crowd. He first listened to an organizer speak about the lack of funding and access Black children have available to them in North Portland public schools.

He used a megaphone and promised the crowd the City of Portland would push the state for more funding for education. “And we will focus those resources on communities that have been disproportionately impacted by negative educational outcomes.”

The protests now are largely focused on the federal officers. sent to Portland by President Trump. On Wednesday, Trump unveiled “Operation Legend” and will deploy federal officers to other cities, including Chicago.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley told KOIN 6 News on Wednesday that Trump is “trying to create riots across America through secret police tactics as a campaign strategy.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information throughout the day.