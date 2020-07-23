Night 55: Wheeler meets with protesters at Justice Center

Demonstrations have resulted in clashes with federal officers and tear gas every night for more than a week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 55th consecutive night of protests in downtown Portland included a visit from someone who has not been seen at the demonstrations for more than six weeks: Portland’s mayor.

Mayor Ted Wheeler appeared before the protesters shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. His staff describes it as a listening session. The Portland Tribune reports other elected officials have been invited to participate but it is not yet known who will attend.

Wednesday also saw the return of the fence around the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Demonstrators tore down the fence Sunday, leading federal officers to deploy tear gas and other crowd control munitions. The fence was absent the next two nights.

Here is a running list of events from Wednesday night, July 22:

9:15 pm:

Mayor Wheeler pushed through the crowd as hundreds chanted expletives at him and called for his resignation. He spoke briefly over the crush of chanting, screams of anger and others on bullhorns. He criticized the Trump administration’s suggestion that federal officers will be sent to many U.S. cities, not just Portland, saying the plan is “not an acceptable solution anywhere in America.”

Wheeler said that in response to the Black Lives Matter movement in Portland, the city has “passed historic reforms.”

“I know for many of you, it’s not enough,” he said. “But I will continue to work with my colleagues on City Council.”

“It’s come 40 years too late, it’s come 400 years too late.”

Wheeler said he’s “doing everything in my power to get [federal officers] to leave.” He said the state is “looking at every legal action” in an attempt to get them to leave.

When asked if he plans on turning over control of the Portland Police Bureau to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesy, Wheeler said “not at this time.” He said he does not support the abolishing of the PPB.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler addresses a throng of protesters outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, July 22, 2020 (KOIN)

A crowd fills the street near the Justice Center as Mayor Ted Wheeler appears for a listening session, July 22, 2020. (KOIN)

A projection on a building in downtown Portland while Mayor Ted Wheeler meets with protesters, July 22, 2020. (KOIN)

They also yelled "Tear gas Teddy" and other taunts as he approached the Justice Center. pic.twitter.com/JgOryFsPkM — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) July 23, 2020

9 pm:

Hundreds of protesters packed the area of SW 3rd and Madison near the Justice Center in anticipation of a “listening session” held by Mayor Ted Wheeler. The crowds has spilled into Chapman and Lownsdale squares.

Crowd moving toward 3rd and Madison (where the mayor is supposed to be). They just started chanting "Fu** Ted Wheeler." This "listening session" should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/5b4zrKmm4L — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) July 23, 2020

Gresham counter-protesters outnumber people protesting BLM flag

Counter-protesters outnumbered people who were demonstrating against a Black Lives Matter flag outside Gresham City Hall Wednesday evening.

The Multnomah County Republican Party told KOIN 6 News it organized the rally in response to the Gresham City Council unanimously approving the flying of a Black Lives Matter flag that has three yellow stripes below the letters, the same design the “radical Marxist BLM” group sells on its website.

“We want that flag, we believe it, we believe it should be up here all year round. We believe that Black lives matter here in Gresham,” counter-protester Shemar Lenox said. “These people that are out here today seem to think saying ‘Black lives matter’ excludes white lives and every other life, when it doesn’t.”

A group protests against the BLM flag flying over Gresham City Hall on July 22, 2020 (KOIN)

Those protesting against the flag showed up with American flags and “Back the Blue” signs.

One demonstrator named Dave said he doesn’t understand how the American flag can “instill such a sense of rage” in people.

“It’s amazing the fact that nobody can have a conversation anymore,” he said as people yelled ‘Black lives matter’ behind him. “Somewhere along the lines we’ve lost the ability to disagree and still be okay with each other.”