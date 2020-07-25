Night 57: Groups converge for Black Lives Matter protests downtown

Demonstrators cook food, listen to music and wait for the night’s protest events to begin in Lownsdale Square near the Justice Center and the federal courthouse in Portland, July 24, 2020. (KOIN)

This story will be updated throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple groups are slated to gather at various places in downtown Portland and later converge at the Multnomah County Justice Center in the name of Black Lives Matter for the 57th consecutive night of protests.

Friday’s events come amid tensions between federal law enforcement and demonstrators, some of whom deployed firework, lit fires, and attempted to dismantle a fence outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse the previous night. Federal police deployed tear gas and other crowd-control munitions in response.

The presence of federal police in Portland and their tactics have come under fire from dignitaries like Gov. Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler, the latter of whom endured some tear gas himself when he attended a protest Wednesday night.

Friday events

According to the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events, a group called Asian Bloc is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. at Tom McCall Waterfront Park and then marching to Justice Center. Their intention is to listen to Black activists and take their lead, according to the event description.

A Frontline Drumline led by Black / Indigenous / people of color is also slated to meet up at the park on the waterfront, with the meet up to occur at 7:30 p.m. It will include drumming, dancing and likely taking to the streets around sunset, according to its event description.

A Healthcare Workers Protest Group is slated to meet up at 8 p.m. at the Salmon Street Springs and march to the Justice Center around 8:45 p.m. The event description said they are individual healthcare workers and not an official organization and they encouraged to wear masks and goggles.

Also at Salmon Street Springs is a Teachers Against Tyrants meetup at 8:45 p.m. The event description said participants are encouraged to wear green and full personal protective equipment. The protest is to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter, the Wall of Moms group, fellow educators and to protests “this egregious constitutional overstep.”

Also at 8:45 p.m. is a Lawyers for Black Lives Matter event scheduled to meet at Pioneer Courthouse and then walk to the Justice Center at 9 p.m. Participants are asked to wear suits, the color purple, helmets and other protective gear. “A threat to the rule of law is a threat to us all. Stand up for Black Lives and against the Federal Occupation trying to squash the message of BLM,” reads the event description.

Thursday night

Night 56: Protesters chant ‘Stay together, stay tight’ as feds use tear gas

Earlier Thursday evening, protests were largely peaceful. Thousands attended a Portland National Association for the Advancement of Colored People rally on the steps of the Justice Center, while two other peaceful demonstrations took place on the east side of the city. The NAACP said its goal was to “re-center our efforts and consolidate our message” to keep the Black Lives Matter movement alive

The protests have been occurring for nearly two months in Portland after the Memorial Day detainment death of George Floyd. A Minneapolis police officer suffocated Floyd by pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, which sparked national outrage and protests that swept the country.