Night 58: Many sites of Portland protests for Black Lives Matter

Demonstrators raise their fists during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple protests are occurring in Portland Saturday at the usual spot outside the Justice Center and federal courthouse as well as others all over the city.

Most are focused in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and opposing police brutality, racial discrimination and the recent presence of federal law enforcement officers in the Rose City.

An all ages Chalk Bloc event is listed as a Block Party for Black Lives Matter from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at SW 4th and Main, according to the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events.

From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. is a PDX Stripper Strike Rally at Star Theater, at 13 NW 6th Ave. The description says it is to uplift Black / Indigenous / people of color voices, to push tangible policy change, and that it is the group’s last event until COVID cases plateau.

An event at Harrison Park at 4 p.m. is listed as a Stop Evictions, Stop Police Terror gathering and set to conclude at 5:30 p.m.

A supply drive for things like helmets, goggles, masks, hand sanitizer and food and snacks is listed as occurring from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peninsula Park. Also at that same time and place is an event called Revolutionary Skill Share + Community Building Rally & March.

I’m here at Peninsula Park where a skill share and community building rally is being held in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/XdTQu89808 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 26, 2020

A Black Lives Matter event will meet up at Gateway Discovery Park at 6 p.m. and they are marching at 7 p.m. to Mill Park.

At Cathedral Park in North Portland is an Educators for Equity March. They are set to gather at St. John’s Cathedral Park at 7 p.m. then march to Roosevelt High School at 7:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. at the corner of SW Harvey Milk and 12th is a planned march for an event called Drag Queens/Kings, Nightlife Performers & LGBTQ+ Allies March for Black Lives and the End Of ICE.

At Alberta Park at 8 p.m. is a Day of Action Against the Federal Invasion event being put on by Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front. It is a event that is touted as a march against the institution of policing as well as presence of federal law enforcement in Portland.

Friday night

Thousands showed up outside the Justice Center and the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in support of Black Lives Matter Friday night after many different groups including lawyers, teachers, the Wall of Moms, health care workers, a drum line and others converged from various gathering spots downtown.

But the peaceful demonstrations devolved into clashes between federal officers and a small number of people launching fireworks, starting fires and trying to tear down a fence erected outside the federal courthouse.

Gas, fireworks close 57th protest night attended by thousands

One person was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at the federal courthouse shortly after federal agents deployed the first round of tear gas around 11 p.m. Around that same time a person appeared to light a bag of garbage on fire on the street, but it was put out by several others. At least one fire was set inside the fence of the federal courthouse later on in the night, around 1 a.m.

A back and forth between protesters launching fireworks and federal law enforcement retaliating with crowd control munitions and tear gas, which flooded surrounding blocks in thick clouds, commenced late into the night.

A stabbing was also reported around 2:30 p.m. by Portland Police Bureau. The incident occurred near SW 5th Ave. and Salmon St. and the victim was taken to the hospital while the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.