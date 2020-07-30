Night 62: Wall of Moms on shaky ground, feds on their way out

Moms and dads gather at Salmon Street Springs Park in downtown Portland for the 54th day of protests in the city, July 21, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As some of the federal agents prepare to leave Portland and the fence surrounding the federal courthouse was reinforced in the afternoon, protesters are gathering for the 62nd consecutive night of protests.

Governor Kate Brown announced early Wednesday morning that all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland. Federal officers will be replaced with Oregon State Police beginning Thursday, though acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said the agents will remain in the city “until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked…”

Wednesday night’s demonstrations also come on the heels of infighting between Portland’s Wall of Moms and other groups. The Wall of Moms formed less than two weeks ago and quickly became a pillar of the downtown protests, garnering national media attention. Now it is facing a major shakeup as the group reckons with accusations leadership silenced Black voices.

On Instagram, Don’t Shoot Portland urged people to stop supporting the Wall of Moms.

A new Facebook group called Moms United For Black Lives also appeared, collecting more than 5,000 members by Wednesday evening. The new leaders are listed as executive director of Don’t Shoot Portland Teressa Raiford, Demetria Hester and Danialle James.

Federal officers clashed with the crowd outside the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse several times late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. They declared an unlawful assembly around 1:35 a.m. after warning demonstrators numerous times to stop launching fireworks at the building.

Officers went into the streets around 2:15 a.m. to disperse the crowd using tear gas, flash bangs, and other crowd control munitions. Federal authorities have deployed tear gas each night for at least two weeks now. Some in the crowd continued throwing objects and shooting fireworks at federal agents. The crowd mostly dissipated by 3 a.m.