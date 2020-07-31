Night 63: Feds withdraw, replaced by state troopers in Portland

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said the agents will remain in the city until he is assured 'federal properties will no longer be attacked…'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nightly protests continue downtown in the name of Black Lives Matter as federal officers are replaced by Oregon State Police at the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

OSP troopers could be seen early Thursday evening in regular uniforms inside the fence that was erected by federal officers outside the federal courthouse.

.@ORStatePolice troopers are here at the federal courthouse behind the fence.



Governor Brown said "Oregon State Police troopers will be downtown to protect free speech and keep the peace."



Today, we expect some federal officers to withdraw and leave #Portland. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/0oRyyPtHKw — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) July 30, 2020

By about 9 p.m., a group of protesters was marching west on SW Salmon Street and past the federal courthouse building. Portland police tweeted to alert drivers to people blocking traffic on SW 3rd between SW Madison and SW Salmon.

They are headed east down sw main, about 150. Apparently headed to JC/fed courthouse area. pic.twitter.com/XdVmZ8NK82 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 31, 2020

On Wednesday night federal officers deployed multiple volleys of tear gas and made arrests as several hundred people protested.

Early Wednesday morning Governor Kate Brown said that all Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will leave downtown and be replaced with OSP beginning Thursday.

“Oregon State Police troopers will be downtown to protect free speech and keep the peace,” Brown said.

However, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said the agents will remain in the city “until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked…”

The Multnomah County Justice Center began as the main focus when the continuous Portland protests started over two months ago. However, the Hatfield Federal Courthouse right next door has since been a strong flashpoint since federal police officers were sent in to protect it from damage and vandalism weeks ago.