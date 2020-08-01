Night 64: Portland firefighters for BLM, vigils and community healing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests in Portland in the name of Black Lives Matter continued all over the city Friday even as the withdraw of federal police officers created a shift in tone to more peaceful activities, especially downtown near the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse and Justice Center.

Many events were scheduled for Friday evening, according to the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events, which include rallies, art events, and vigils.

A Fighting for a Revolution event was held at Revolution Hall, which began at 4 p.m. and goes on until midnight. The description says it was in honor of Xeryus “Iggy” Tate on the four year anniversary of his death.

A Weekly Community Healing event was held at Holladay Park near Lloyd Center at 5:30 p.m. with an aim to “create a safe space where we can hear each other, promote healing through communal support and use art to process shared trauma at the hands of police violence.”

An art auction was also scheduled for 6 p.m. at Commons PDX, 425 SE 3rd Ave., Unit 305. The event was free and made to celebrate Murphy aka Lab Racks. 100 percent of proceeds go to Black Resilience Fund.

An event called Firefighters in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter was organized from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Portland Firefighters Park, NW 18th and W Burnside. Sign making and shirts were available for donation.

I’m here at a Firefightera for Black Lives event at Portland Firefighters Park, NW 18th and W Burnside. pic.twitter.com/WiN76lDyzB — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 1, 2020

In addition, an event called Unemployed Workers for Black Lives March was put together at Salmon Street Springs downtown at 8 p.m., with speeches and a march to the Justice Center.

Thursday night

With the withdraw of federal officers securing the Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, protests were largely peaceful Thursday night. Many people worked to put out a fire that had apparently been set behind the federal courthouse fence. Another person was spotted hoping over the fence, but they were admonished by others who urged to keep activities peaceful. No tear gas, arrests, or crowd control munitions were deployed and the gathering of a couple hundred largely dissipated in the early hours of Friday morning.