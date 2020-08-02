NAACP leads ‘Why We’re Here’ event at Waterfront Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland protests in the name of Black Lives Matter continue for the 65th consecutive night after two days in a row of largely peaceful gatherings that garnered no police responses, use of tear gas, or arrests.

The ton of protests have changed markedly since the withdraw of federal police officers from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, though a small number of protesters did light a bonfire in the street in front of the building overnight, which apparently had diminished–along with the crowd–around 2:30 a.m.

At the Battleship Oregon Memorial, the Portland National Association for the Advancement of Colored People organized an event titled “Re-Centering Why We’re Here: BLM,” according to the website Portland Black Lives Matter Events.

NAACP President Rev. E.D. Mondainé, Senator Jeff Merkley, and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty were among those who spoke.

Elsewhere in the city on Saturday evening, a Firefighters in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter event was held at Portland Firefighters Park.

Also at 7 p.m. was a community gathering and march for Black Lives Matter at Laurelhurst Park.

In addition, multiple groups are slated to meet up at Salmon Street Springs for Black Lives Matter include a group of Portland teachers and union members, beginning at about 7:30 p.m.

NE Portland BLM march calls for education, justice reform

Earlier Saturday at about 2 p.m. hundreds gathered at King Elementary in Northeast Portland for “equity in education and justice reform.” The event included speakers at the school and was followed by a march to Peninsula Park.